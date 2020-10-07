Social media influencer Prateek Khatri dies in a car accident: Report

Social media influencer Prateek Khatri reportedly died in a car accident on Tuesday night.
According to a report by Telly Chakkar, Khatri’s friends Aashika Bhatia and Bhawika Motwani shared their grief on social media by posting pictures with him.
Bhatia shared a picture with Khatri and wrote, “It's hard to believe RIP”
Motwani also followed suit and wrote “RIP” on Instagram.
Prateek's Instagram accounts has around 41.8K followers.
