Social media influencer Prateek Khatri dies in a car accident: Report

By FPJ Web Desk

Khatri’s friends Aashika Bhatia and Bhawika Motwani shared their grief on social media by posting pictures with him.

Social media influencer Prateek Khatri reportedly died in a car accident on Tuesday night.

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, Khatri’s friends Aashika Bhatia and Bhawika Motwani shared their grief on social media by posting pictures with him.

Bhatia shared a picture with Khatri and wrote, “It's hard to believe RIP”

Motwani also followed suit and wrote “RIP” on Instagram.

Prateek's Instagram accounts has around 41.8K followers.

