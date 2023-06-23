Sobhita Dhulipala On Being Told She Wasn't 'Gori, Pretty Enough': 'I Wanted To Be An Actor, Not A Star'

Sobhita Dhulipala | Instagram

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently recalled the mean comments she was subjected to about her complexion and face. In one of her latest interviews, the Ponniyin Selvan actress said she received unfavorable comments during her advertising days, before she made her acting debut.

"When you are starting out, everything is a battle. I am not from the movies. In my ad auditions I was told many times that I am not 'gori' (fair) enough. There were these things which you see at ad level, where I was told to my face that I am not pretty enough," she told Indian Express.

Sobhita recalls being told she wasn't 'fair and pretty'

However, Sobhita said she was not dejected by these comments and that never deterred her from pursuing her acting dreams. She said that she was clear she wanted to enter the film industry to be an actor and not a star.

The actress further stated that people's idea of what makes one 'pretty was 'narrow and of a certain kind.'

"I started thinking how I can be creative, still be a part of this industry because I am passionate about it and work for it every single day. That’s when you start thinking out of the box, instead of waiting for a brilliant successful commercial filmmaker to ‘discover’ you. What is in my control is to go for auditions, give my 100 per cent," she added.

Sobhita's journey in the entertainment industry

Sobhita gained popularity through her participation in beauty pageants. In 2013, she won the title of Miss India Earth and represented India at the Miss Earth 2013 pageant. She made her acting debut in the 2016 film Raman Raghav 2.0.

Sobhita appeared in several notable films and web series like Chef (2017), Kaalakaandi (2018), and Made in Heaven (2019).

On the work front, Sobhita will next be seen in the second part of The Night Manager with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. She also has the sequel of Made In Heaven, and a Hollywood film, Monkey Man, in her kitty.