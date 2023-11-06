 Sobhita Dhulipala Complains About Traffic Outside Manish Malhotra's Mumbai Residence: 'It's Been 45 Mins, Haven't Moved An Inch'
Sobhita Dhulipala, who was late to the party, took to her Instagram story to complain about the traffic outside Manish Malhotra's Bandra residence

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala attended celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media. Sobhita also took to her official Instagram account to share a picture in which she is decked up in a gorgeous silver saree.

However, Sobhita was late to the party and she took to her Instagram story to complain about the traffic outside Manish Malhotra's Bandra residence.

The actress gave the host an update as she posted a picture of herself waiting inside her car. "Please clear the traffic outside your house. It's been 45 minutes, I haven't moved an inch," the actress wrote along with the picture. Take a look:

For the Diwali bash, Sobhita wore a silver sequined saree. It featured glitter and shimmery sequins. The actress paired the gorgeous saree with a sleek tube blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Other Bollywood celebrities who attended the party included names such as Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita was seen in on the big screens in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actress was also seen in Made In Heaven 2 and The Night Manager. She has garnered praises for all her three big releases this year.

Sobhita will next be seen in the film Monkey Man with Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley and Sikandar Kher.

