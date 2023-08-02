'So Hot': Netizens Swoon Over Vaani Kapoor's Toned Body As She Walks The Ramp At India Couture Week 2023 |

The India Couture Week is near its closing but the energy and surprise of collections is not going to end any sooner. The designers and their ensembles again left the audience awestruck on Tuesday night. On day 8th of India Couture Week, designer Isha Jajodia made her debut with her ‘Romantic Reverie’ collection.

Actor Vaani Kapoor turned muse for her fashion show. Vaani walked the ramp wearing a red chikankari ensemble that featured the esque handcrafted details over the blouse, skirt, and dupatta. She wore a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. She slayed the fusion-inspired outfit like a queen. Her smokey eyes blushed cheeks, glossy lips and wavy hair raised the glam quotient on the ramp. To complement her entire outfit, she added a diamond emerald neckpiece. Take a look at the beautiful showstopper of Isha J.

As pictures and videos of Vaani surfaced on social media, scores of netizens commented on how gorgeous she looked, especially her toned physique. One user wrote, “So hot,” while another commented, “The body that every girl craves to have.”

The collection took the audience on a whimsical journey through the enchanting realm of Romantic Reverie presented by RoseRoom by Isha Jajodia.

Her collection draws inspiration from the captivating fusion of French Riviera fashion and the allure of Hollywood's Golden Era. Each garment in this collection paid homage to the glamorous vintage era, as intricate chikankari details, delicate laces, and dreamy organza fabrics intertwine with pearls and crystals, crafting a mesmerizing tapestry of playful sophistication and exclusivity.

As far as the colour palette of the show is concerned, it was full of beautiful pastel shades like blues, pinks, and ivory to solid and darker shades. And what stood out was the way they were styled and carried by the models.

In the coming months, Vaani will be seen in a completely different avatar with projects like 'Sarvagunn Sampanna' and Yash Raj Films’ OTT show 'Mandala Murders'. She is also all set to perform with Hrithik for her first-ever UK tour 'Stars On Fire' in London & Leeds. It will take place on September 1 at OVO Arena, Wembley, London, and September 2 at First Direct Arena, Leeds. She will also perform in the US.