Snoop Dogg's infant grandson Kai Love dies within 10 days of birth

Washington D.C.: Rapper Snoop Dogg's infant grandson Kai Love has died at 10 days old. The rapper's son Corde Broadus shared the sad news on Instagram.

"Kai Love 9/15/19 - 9/25/19," he wrote.

"My son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let's all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you." According to E! News Broadus shared a video of the little one getting kissed from his sibling in the hospital. He also posted a photo of a dry erase board outside of a hospital room that had his son's name and the words "love" and "light."