 Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
Samir was found dead at his residence in Malad West, Mumbai on the night of August 5, 2020

Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Actress Sneha Wagh rose to fame with her show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veers. She has been in the industry for more than 20 years now. During an interview, the actress recalled about the lockdown times and how people were mentally disturbed during that time.

She was also questioned about the actor Samir Sharma whom she worked with in the show Jyoti passed away during that time and now it's been almost 4 years. Speaking to Telly Talk, she said, "I was not in touch with him at that time. Sun ke aacha nahi laga. At that time we we were all struggling and I lost my dad during that time. Woh ek time tha jo bahut sikha ke gaya, some people were struggling mentally, some emotionally, some physically. I think everybody was struggling at that time."

Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
She further added, "Samir was very young, it was not unexpected. He was a jolly guy, except nahi tha aaisi cheez hogi. I do not want any such thing to happen with anyone that would disturb us emotionally, physically, or mentally."

Samir was found dead at his residence in Malad West, Mumbai on the night of August 5, 2020. As per his body's condition, it's suspected that he died by hanging two days back. The actor committed suicide however there was no note found.

Samir has worked in shows such as Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Jyoti, Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and more. Also in films like Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq.

On the work front, Sneha was last seen in the 2023 show Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

