'Smelly Washrooms, No Drinking Water': Fans Accuse Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Organisers Of Poor Management & Chaos

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh set the capital on fire on Saturday night as he performed at the jampacked JLN Stadium in Delhi. But despite his electrifying performance, fans were left with a bitter aftertaste due to poor management and chaos at the venue.

Several netizens, who attended the concert on Saturday, shared their upsetting ordeals on social media later. While some said that the concert started way beyond its scheduled time, others complained that there were terrible provisions for basic facilities like washrooms and drinking water.

"I was excited to see Diljit live and ended up splurging 15k for tickets in the Gold Pit… but let’s just say it wasn’t the experience I was hoping for," a user rued on X, adding that there was absolute chaos at the food and beverage counters as well as the entry and exit points.

"A girl nearby passed out, and no one from the staff came to help her. Eventually, she was taken to the FIRST AID and then to hospital, but this happened before the concert even started. Felt like a serious lack of organization and concern for safety," he added.

Not just that, but heavy traffic was also reported on the road leading to JLN Stadium and commuters complained of inconvenience due to the concert.

After his whirlwind Dil-luminati Tour round the globe, the singer has now arrived in India for his multi-city concerts, starting with Delhi on October 26, Saturday. He performed some of his biggest hits on stage and made the crowd go wild. Diljit was also seen waving the Indian Tricolour during his performance and thanking the fans for turning up in such large numbers.

He will be performing at the same venue on Sunday too. Besides, the singer has also announced concerts in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Jaipur, Pune, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and other cities.