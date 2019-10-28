Entertainment

Slaying at 60: Neena Gupta turns heads in a one-shoulder ensemble at Bachchans' Diwali bash

Clad in a one-shoulder ethnic ensemble, Neena turned heads with her appearance

Veteran actress Neena Gupta ditched the mundane lehenga and saree, and opted for a bold outfit to wear at the Bachchans' Diwali bash last night.

Clad in a one-shoulder ethnic ensemble, Neena turned heads with her appearance. She is probably the best example of how one has aged like fine wine.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neena attended the Diwali party with her daughter and celebrity designer Masaba Gupta.

She also took to Instagram to share a 'Happy Diwali' post with her family.

Happy diwali

Neena has recently made a comeback on the big screen with Badhaai Ho. She also appeared in an episode of Made in Heaven that aired on Amazon Prime. Her upcoming films include Panga, Sooryavanshi and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

