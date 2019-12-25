Skillbox announces the second edition of its eclectic music festival 'Lemonade 2019' in Goa

Goa, December 24, 2019 – After the smashing success of the maiden edition of its Lemonade Music Festival held in Goa last year, Skillbox, the art social network and discovery platform, has announced the 2nd edition of Lemonade in Goa. The festival takes place on the 31st of December 2019 and the party goes on till the crack of dawn and beyond, welcoming the New Year of 2020, along the golden beaches of the Riva Beach Resort in Mandrem, 21 km from Goa’s capital Panaji. With an extensive list of super talented international and homegrown artists from around the world, this amazing second fiesta promises to step up the game with non-stop 18+ hours of pump across various stages, to prick India’s electronic and dub scene like never before!

With an exciting line up to awe and impress a refined crowd of music lovers and artists from around the world, this year the party starts with a promising enthusiasm to "rock ever-loving faces off". Playing on the main stage, Phase 1 line up presents the label owner of Teklife and 20+ year pioneer of juke & footwork music DJ Spinn joining alongside DJ Paypal.