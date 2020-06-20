Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings Trilogy, dies aged 88

Versatile British actor, Ian Holm who was known for his roles in "Chariots of Fire" and “The Lord of the Rings” passed away at the age of 88 on Friday.

According to a report that has been published by The Guardian, the actor's agent said, "It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88." The actor died "peacefully in the hospital" from Parkinson related illness.

Many movie-lovers knew Holm as Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Holm's role of athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the “Chariots of Fire", won him a BAFTA. He also got Oscar nomination in the category of supporting actor for the same role.

His other movie roles included Father Cornelius in The Fifth Element, Ash in Alien, a lawyer in The Sweet Hereafter, Napoleon Bonaparte in Time Bandits, writer Lewis Carroll in Dreamchild, and a royal physician in The Madness of King George.