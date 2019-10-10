Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi: Meet the 'Desi Avengers' of cop universe

As Rohit Shetty's cop universe expands into three folds, the makers have dropped a new poster and release date to introduce their third member Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi.

Akshay took to social media to share the new still featuring Ajay Devgn as Singham, and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. He captioned the picture as "The desi Avengers of the Cop universe! When Bajirao ‘Singham’ meets Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao meets Veer #Sooryavanshi, expect not just fireworks but a full-blown blast on 27th March, 2020"