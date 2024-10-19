Singham Re-Release: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Meet Fans At Mumbai Theatre (VIDEO)

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty |

After almost 13 years, Ajay Devgn starrer Singham was re-released in theatres on Friday (October 18). In a thrilling event for fans, Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty reunited at a Mumbai theatre to celebrate the re-release of the iconic action film on Saturday (October 19).

The duo arrived at the Mumbai theatre and greeted fans; they even struck a pose for their lens and were captured by the media. The videos of their arrival went viral on social media. The re-release comes as part of a special campaign to reignite interest in classic film franchises.

Ajay Devgn opted for a white t-shirt and grey jeans; on the other hand, Rohit Shetty looked dapper in a black shirt and grey pants. As soon as the video of the two went viral on the internet.

Netizens expressed their views on the duo meeting fans. One of the users wrote, "Ajay Devgn respect button." While other users shared heart emojis in comments.

When the magic of Ajay Devgn meets the vision of Rohit Shetty, you know it’s going to be a blockbuster! Get ready for the ride!🔥♥️💕#singham #ajaydevgan #rohitshetty #promotion #singhamagain pic.twitter.com/ilZTE6qRFX — Buzzzooka Events (@BuzzzookaEvents) October 19, 2024

Singham starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film showed Ajay Devgn as a police officer in Goa who is ready to go to any length to keep his safe. It was a remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same title by Hari.

Rohit and Ajay collaborated for the sequel Singham Returns in the year 2014. Ajay even reprised his role in Shetty's directorial Simmba and Sooryavanshi, which together form Shetty's Cop Universe.

The Singham series, directed by Rohit Shetty, has long been celebrated for its high-octane action sequences.

Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty. It is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali (November 1).