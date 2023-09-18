Singham Again: Shweta Tiwari Joins Ajay Devgn-Starrer, Likely To Play A Cop

While the shoot on Singham Again commenced from September 16 onwards following a brief pooja on the sets of the Rohit Shetty directorial, the cast is now looking a lot more exciting with the inclusion of Shweta Tiwari, who has been roped in play an important role in the third instalment of the Singham franchise.

Taking to her social media on Monday morning, the actress posted pictures of herself posing with Shetty as they both beamed for the camera. Sharing two pictures, the caption on her post read, "With “The Man Himself! @itsrohitshetty #singhamagain #copuniverse #gratitude."

Meanwhile, the film will see lead actor Ajay Devgn reprise his most loved and revered role as Bajirao Singham in the film. The movie will also feature Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, an announcement that was made at the song launch of 'Current Laga Re' from Shetty's last directorial Cirkus. Extended cameos from Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi will also be featured in Singham Again.

As per reports by a leading online portal, it is also being rumoured that Kareena Kapoor Khan is likely to reprise her role as Singham's wife in the film. While an official confirmation on that is awaited, it will be fascinating to watch such a star-studded film.

Singham Again is the fifth film in Shetty's Cop Universe after Singham, Singham Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film's action sequences and elaborate sets are likely to be filmed across India and key international locations over the span of the next six months. It is being speculated that the film is likely to feature the most expensive action sequence ever witnessed in an Indian cop drama.

The movie releases in cinemas, next Independence Day weekend and is likely to clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

