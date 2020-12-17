Singer Lana Del Rey's ring on 'that' finger sparks engagement rumour with boyfriend Clayton Johnson

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Clayton Johnson, after dating for less than a year. On Tuesday, Us Weekly reported that Johnson put a ring on Rey’s finger recently, which was spotted by fans during her performance on ‘The Tonight Show’ on Monday, reports eonline.com.

According to People, Rey and Johnson first met on a dating app. The news of romance brewing between the two surfaced in August when they started following each other on Instagram, and eventually populated each other’s pages. Neither of them have put out official statements confirming or denying the news.

Rey was previously was in a relationship with the police officer, Sean Larkin. They were first spotted together in September 2019 and split up earlier this year.