Singer Kelly Clarkson splits from husband Brandon Blackstock

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock. The 38-year-old singer filed for divorce on June 4 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In the court documents, Clarkson is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children. The documents also say that the couple had a prenuptial agreement. Clarkson and Blackstock, 43, had tied the knot in October 2013. The couple share two children -- five-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son Remington Alexander. Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage.