Singer Jon Bon Jovi Stops Woman From Attempting Suicide On Nashville Bridge; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

American rock musician and actor Jon Bon Jovi saved a woman from attempting suicide and jumping off Nashville's John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. A dramatic video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media platforms and netizens are lauding Jovi for his presence of mind.

In the video, the distraught woman, wearing a blue dress, is seen standing on the outside of the bridge's railing over Cumberland River. If media reports are to be believed, Jovi was gearing up to shoot a music video on the bridge.

Soon after noticing that something was amiss, Jovi approached the woman and greeted her. While leaning on the railing beside her, he tried to interact with the woman. According to a CCTV footage shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the musician then went near the woman with another person and managed to pull her away from the railing.

Sharing the video, the Nashville police wrote on X, "A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

Meanwhile, media reports have also stated that the Nashville Fire Department and the Metro Nashville Police Department rushed to the scene immediately.

It may be noted that Jovi runs a foundation called JBJ Soul Foundation through which he helps those who are in crisis.