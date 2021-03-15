Singer Bhupinder Chawla awes audience with popular Punjabi and Hindi film songs

Bhopal: Singer Bhupinder Chawla (popularly known as Bhupi) presented some popular Punjabi and Hindi film songs in Punjabi style , left the audience spellbound at the Lal Parade Ground in the city on Monday evening.
It was part of the fourth -day of the 10-day exhibition-cum-sale 'Hunar Haat'. The event has been organised by the Union Ministry for Minority Affairs on the theme ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’.
He presented some popular Punjabi numbers like Jogiya Khalli Balli…,’ ‘ Na na na re na re…Sadde naal rahoge to aish karoge…,’ ‘Oye hoye ki kudiya said diya…,’ engrossed the audience. He also presented some Hindi film songs including ‘Yari hai Imaan mera yaar meri zindagi…,’ ‘ Pyar pe dil pe maar de goli … ,’ and ‘ Khai ke paan Banaras wala…,’ earned applauses from the audience who were present in good number.
He also interacted with the audience in between the performances. He got off the stage and presented some songs standing among the audience who took selfies with them.
Bhupi has achieved success after a long long struggle and seems to revere it passionately. He puts in a lot of labour before coming up with a new cassette. For this cassette, some 40 songs were reportedly prepared before shortlisting them to 10. That is why each one of them has an identity of its own.
Through his stage shows, he knows the value of giving the listeners simple hummable catchwords. Here the words that everyone can sing along are Wallah wallah…. Naturally, this is the song being promoted the most.
Despite using fast music, Bhupi preserves the typical Punjabi style of singing. He has included slower numbers like Chidiyan da chamba… which is based on a folk song. Chimta taan wajda… is a remix, the original having been sung by Ustad A. Khan. Most of the songs have been written by his brother G.S.Chawla, while one has been penned by Dev Kohli (Kudi patola malmal wargi…). Among co-writers are Surjit Rahi and Shankar Sahney.
