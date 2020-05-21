Silk Smitha’s TikTok doppelganger Thara has the internet swooning over her sexy videos

South film industry’s ‘sex siren’ Silk Smitha made her mark in films with an erotic and sensual image. Touted as one of the sexiest divas of the 80s Silk was brought back to life, courtesy Vidya Balan starrer ‘The Dirty Picture’. Now, nearly a decade later, a TikTok user named Thara R K, who shares an uncanny resemblance with Silk, has the internet swooning over her videos.
Thara has shared clips crooning to songs and dialogues of Silk. With over 2.9 million followers, she is the latest addition to celebrity doppelgangers.
Silk Smitha was born on December 2, 1960 in Elluru in Andhra Pradesh, her real name was Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati.
She made her acting debut in 1978 Kananda film ‘Bedi’. She garnered fame with the 1979 film ‘Vandichakkaram’ in which she portrayed the character of Silk, hence the name. According to a report, she worked daily in three shifts and charged Rs 50K for a song.
Smitha acted in more than 450 films, and was also seen in Kamal Haasan-Sridevi-starrer Hindi film ‘Sadma’, ‘Jeet Hamari’ and ‘Jaani Dosti’.
Despite tasting success at an early age, Silk faced the biggest downfall of her career and lost a whopping Rs 2 crore as a producer.
Caught in depression, Silk committed suicide on September 23, 1996 at her Chennai apartment. She hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her residence.
