Sidharth Malhotra's 'struggling days' pic wearing skin-tight silver briefs will make you cringe

Starting his career in 2012 with Student of the Year, and starring in films such as Brothers, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921), Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman and Jabariya Jodi, Sidharth has seen success as well as failure. What has his Bollywood experience taught him?

"It isn't rocket science to understand if a film is working at the box office or not. Since the time I came into the business, there have been films that made money and won me praise, and then, especially with my last couple of releases, things did not turn out the way we expected. But thanks to the bumpy ride I have had in my career, I have learned not to do certain things. It is also true that in films, there is no set formula to success," he told IANS.

Sidharth will next be seen in Marjaavaan where he plays a larger-than-life hero who breaks bones and utters dialogues that reminds of the Angry Young Man image of Bollywood's retro era.

The Milap Zaveri-directed "Marjaavaan" also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth plays a hotheaded young man who falls in love with a girl who cannot speak. The film releases on November 15.