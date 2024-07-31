 Sidharth Malhotra Wishes His 'Love' Kiara Advani On Her 33rd Birthday: 'You're The Kindest Soul I Know'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSidharth Malhotra Wishes His 'Love' Kiara Advani On Her 33rd Birthday: 'You're The Kindest Soul I Know'

Sidharth Malhotra Wishes His 'Love' Kiara Advani On Her 33rd Birthday: 'You're The Kindest Soul I Know'

Sidharth Malhotra has penned a romantic note for his wife and actress Kiara Advani, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Wednesday.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has penned a romantic note for his wife and actress Kiara Advani, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, calling her the 'kindest soul'.

The 'Student of the Year' actor took to Instagram, and shared a happy picture of the birthday girl.

The photo features Kiara, who is wearing a white dress, and is standing close to balloon decorations, which reads: "We love you." Sidharth wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday love, the pic says it all. You're the kindest soul I know, here is to many more memories together."

Read Also
'Kiara Advani Did Black Magic On Sidharth Malhotra': Actor's Fan Makes SHOCKING Claims After Getting...
article-image

He gave the music of the track 'Ranjha' sung by B Praak, Jasleen Royal, and Romy to his post. The song is from the 2021 biographical war film 'Shershaah', which was based on the life of Vikram Batra. The film features Sidharth in the lead, with Kiara as his lover Dimple Cheema. The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Read Also
'Videsh Jaate Hi Angrez Jaag Jata Hai': Kiara Advani TROLLED By Netizens For Faking Her Accent At...
article-image

Kiara, who began her acting career in 2014 with the comedy film 'Fugly', was later seen portraying the real-life role of Sakshi Singh Dhoni in the sports biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', directed and co-written by Neeraj Pandey.

She has featured in movies like 'Bharat Ane Nenu', 'Lust Stories', 'Good Newwz', 'Guilty', 'Laxmii', 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', and most recently 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Kiara next has Telugu political action thriller 'Game Changer', directed by S. Shankar and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Ram Charan in a triple role. She also has 'War 2' in the kitty.

On the other hand, Sidharth was last seen in the action thriller 'Yodha', directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. He also starred in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force', created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sidharth Malhotra Wishes His 'Love' Kiara Advani On Her 33rd Birthday: 'You're The Kindest Soul I...

Sidharth Malhotra Wishes His 'Love' Kiara Advani On Her 33rd Birthday: 'You're The Kindest Soul I...

5 Must-Watch Bollywood Movies That Feature Olympics

5 Must-Watch Bollywood Movies That Feature Olympics

House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 LEAKED Online: Major Spoilers Go Viral Ahead Of Finale

House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 LEAKED Online: Major Spoilers Go Viral Ahead Of Finale

The Instigators OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Matt Damon, Casey Affleck's Comedy Film...

The Instigators OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Matt Damon, Casey Affleck's Comedy Film...

Lisa Frankenstein OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Kathryn Newton's Horror Film

Lisa Frankenstein OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Kathryn Newton's Horror Film