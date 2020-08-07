Sidharth Malhotra motivates fans to 'stay fit' with latest Instagram post

Mumbai: Motivating fans to stay fit, actor Sidharth Malhotra on Friday soared temperature as he treated his fans with a video showcasing his chiselled physique and six-pack abs. The 'Ek Villain' actor shared a montage on Instagram featuring his different pictures as he puts on display his ripped physique. The video starts with a shot capturing a shirtless Sidharth as he demonstrates a perfectly shaped upper body. The short video showcases different pictures of the actor.

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor motivated the fans to stay fit as he mentioned in the caption, "#Hustle, Keep at it. Always #Motivation #SidFit." Celebrity followers including fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more than 90 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.