Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Look Stylish As They Enjoy Museum Date In Mumbai (WATCH)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. The duo tied the knot on February 7, earlier this year, in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close friends and family.

Recently, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, and now their video is also doing rounds on social media. Keeping stylish as always, the Student Of The Year actor was seen donning a maroon and black checkered shirt with black pants, while his ladylove wore a white printed jumpsuit.

Meanwhile, during the weekend, Sidharth and Kiara were seen stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. Recently, the duo's 2021 film Shershaah won the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards. Malhotra plays a dual role as Vikram Batra and Vishal Batra, while Advani is seen as Dimple Cheema, Vikram's girlfriend.

Just a while back, Sidharth also posted a BTS picture of Kiara from a shoot on his Instagram story and he wrote, "May your smile keep shining on every set and wherever you go. Every you deserves nothing but true happiness. Can't wait to see what you're shooting next for."

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He is also making his digital debut with Indian Police Force, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. The web series also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

Kiara, on the other hand, was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has Game Changer in her pipeline with Ram Charan.