Sidharth-Kiara Twin In White As They Return To Mumbai After Celebrating Latter's Birthday In Italy - Watch Video

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who jetted off to Italy to celebrate the latter's birthday returned to Mumbai. The couple was spotted at the airport as they twinned in white. The duo smiled at the paparazzi as they made it to their car and left. For those unversed, Kiara turned 31 on July 31st. Watch the video below.

Kiara celebrated her birthday in a fun way. Taking to Instagram, she dropped a clip in which she and Sidharh could b seen jumping off from a cruise into the waters as they swim across the picturesque landscape.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and many more celebs attended the grand reception.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan in her kitty. She also has an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.