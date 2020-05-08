Siddhant Chaturvedi turns into 'the hottest' 'couch potato', leaves netizens craving for fries

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame as MC Sher in "Gully Boy", admits being a "couch potato".

Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a black and white photograph of himself. In the image, he is seen lying on a couch, dressed in crisp white shirt and black pants.

He captioned the image as "couch" with "potato" being struck out and replaced with an emoji depicting fries.