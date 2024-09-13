Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Being Called 'Arrogant' & 'Cocky': 'You Have To Stand Your Spine Or...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi | Instagram

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has now entered the action realm with his upcoming film Yudhra. During the promotions, he addressed the public perceptions of him being arrogant following his several round table conversations.

In his clarification, the Yudhra star stated that he comes from a humble background and stays with his parents; it is the love that he had, but at times he stays grounded. Speaking to India Today, he said, "Arrogance nahi confidence hai ye, a lot of people think that way. I do read it on Reddit, and I think it's because of the round table where people thought I was just cocky, but honestly, I would like to clarify that uss ke bina it's so hard to survive here (in the industry). Aap dabte rahoge toh aap dabte hi chale jaaoge. You have to stand your spine, and that sometimes can come across as overconfidence, but that is the fuel that tells me to do things and take things ahead in life."

He also discussed his future plans and his rising profile in the industry, though he feels he is yet to reach the top. He stated that he aims to use the next five years to solidify his position and make a significant impact in showbiz.

Siddhant stated, "I still feel that I'm not on top, which makes me feel disheartened. I want to be everyone’s first choice, or at least among the top three."

On the work front, Siddhant along with Raghav Juyal will star in Yudhra. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. The story revolves around a man named Yudhra, who is on a mission to bring down an influential drug mafia.

The action film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under Excel Entertainment.