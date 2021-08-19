Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shooting for 'Yudhra'

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be seen unleashing his action side with 'Yudhra', has started shooting for the film. On Thursday, Siddhant took to Instagram stories and shared a picture from the mahurat shot. "Let's go..Team Yudhra," a text on the image read.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is being touted as a romantic-action thriller, which also features Malavika Mohanan.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is producing it. Earlier this year, Farhan had shared a video introducing the film Yudhra and its characters. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022.

Apart from 'Yudhra', Siddhant will also be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', co-staring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:54 PM IST