Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra to lend voices for ‘Men In Black: International’ Hindi version

by PTI
New Delhi: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who are starring in ‘Men In Black: International’ have finally got the voices for their characters in the Hindi version of the film. The ‘Gully Boy fame, Siddhant Chaturvedi will give his voice to Hemsworth’s character while ‘Dangal’ actor Sanya Malhotra will be the voice behind Thompson’s character.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra to do voice over for *Hindi* version of Men In Black International… Siddhant for Chris Hemsworth and Sanya for Tessa Thompson… MIB Men International releases 14 June 2019 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu,” Taran tweeted.

The first trailer of the film which came out in December last year indicated that the film is about a global threat. The actors were seen shining in their elegant black suits.

F. Gary Gray is directing the film which also stars ‘Taken’ actor Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, and Kumail Nanjiani.
Based on the comic book series, the ‘Men in Black’ movie franchise kicked off in 1997. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones starred in the original MIB film trilogy as agent J and K, respectively, who spend their days protecting the earth from alien threats.

The film is slated to release on June 14 this year in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



