Sibling duo Kriti and Nupur Sanon celebrate Christmas with specially-abled kids

Mumbai: Spreading festive cheer in the lives of little ones, actor Kriti Sanon and her family celebrated Christmas with specially-abled children from a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Mumbai.

The celebrity sisters, Kriti and Nupur, along with their parents were seen distributing gifts and stationery items to the children of the NGO.

The two were also seen placing Rudolf reindeer headbands, Santa Claus headbands and Santa Claus caps on the heads of the children.

"To spend it with them, to spread happiness here makes your day special. I will remember this Christmas, these kids are so talented and so lovely," said Kriti after interacting with the kids.