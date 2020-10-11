Shruti Haasan is at peace when she is in writer mode

Shruti Haasan doesn't need introduction. She is a successful actor down South, a singer and also a writer. Veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika's eldest daughter has a few Bollywood movies to her credit too.

Ask her what she does to unwind she says, “Owing to the pandemic I have a lot of time for myself. However, other than that I have my ways of unwinding. I like work out time and exercises. I do basic cardio and I have been training in mixed martial arts. I find physical work exercise helps my mind to focus. This is the time when we can really focus on ourselves. I like to read and watch movies. I love to watch some people’s work. I enjoy doing different things. I also love writing when I am in my music zone. I find it very peaceful.”

So what is she writing right now? “Well, currently writing a story, but I cannot share it. I always write lyrics and poetry which you find in my music,” Shruti adds.

Some years ago, according to a poll conducted down South, Shruti was named as one of the most desirable women in Chennai. Ask her about her feelings for this tag she retorts, “I don’t take these tags seriously. However, it’s flattering and I appreciate it. I also take it as a compliment and I move on.”

Ask Shruti what motivates her, she philosophically says, “We all have something inside us that we want to share with the world. So focusing and putting good energies out as honestly as possible is something I always wish to do.”