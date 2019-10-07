Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback picture of Shakti Kapoor as cricket captain of his school

Shraddha Kapoor is usually seen sharing some adorable throwback pictures of her family and this time too, she has outdone her previous posts as she goes 55 years back! Her love for her father is immense and her posts with him are just adorable.
She posted a picture of Shakti Kapoor from 55 years ago, where he was the cricket team captain for his school. Making it even better, Shraddha asked her fans to guess where the legendary actor is in the picture. She posted it with the caption, “Spot my dad! This was approximately 55 years ago! When he was the captain of his school cricket team – Salwan Public School, Delhi ❤️@shaktikapoor”
Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D.
