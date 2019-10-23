Shraddha Kapoor is fangirling as she attends live concert of her teen icon Mariah Carey

Shraddha Kapoor recently flew to Dubai to attend Expo 2020, and also represented India at the grand show. Artistes from all corners of the world, including American singer Mariah Carey from the United States were present. And for anyone who doesn’t know, Shraddha happens to be a huge fan of Mariah Carey, just like many of us. It comes as no surprise that she stayed back to attend Mariah’s concert!

She later took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen enjoying the concert inside a packed auditorium. “Watched one of my teen icons @mariahcarey day before night and it was simply unbelievable. Have grown up singing some of her songs. This ones my all time favorite from her – HERO. Can’t believe I got to see her live”, she wrote.