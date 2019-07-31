Shraddha Kapoor grabs eyeballs in a black off shoulder dress worth Rs 2.4 Lakh!

The makers of upcoming dance film Street Dance 3D hosted a wrap up party last night in Mumbai. The celebration witnessed its cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, as well as director Remo D’Souza with dance master Prabhu Deva.

While the entire crew had their best fashion foot forward, it was Shraddha who grabbed eyeballs in a stunning black Dolce & Gabbana Ruched off shoulder dress. It featured a cold shoulder, a strapless neckline, ruching throughout, and a fitted silhouette. The cost of this gorgeous outfit comes around Rs 2.4 lakh.