Showstopper Actor Rakesh Bedi, Crew Members Claim Director Manish Harishankar Did NOT Clear Their Dues: 'It's Been 2 Years' (EXCLUSIVE)

In 2022, it was announced that Zeenat Aman will make her OTT debut with the web series Showstopper, directed by Manish Harishankar and backed by MH Films. However, for the past two years, there has been no update about the release of the show.

On May 29, The Free Press Journal exclusively reported that Manish Harishankar has landed himself in huge monetary trouble. The show has not been picked by any OTT platform for release yet, and its shooting isn’t complete yet. A source informed us, “Manish has not paid daily wage workers, including hair and makeup artists, stylists and others for over a year.”

Here's What Harishankar Stated

On May 31, Harishankar told News18, "I just want to state on record that all the speculations and rumours made about the payments are not true. In fact, we have hundred per cent cleared the lead actors’ payments and the production’s payments are also clear by 90-95 per cent."

Production, Makeup & Junior Artists Claim Dues NOT Cleared

Now in conversation with The Free Press Journal, actors, and crew members of the show responded to Manish’s statement and claimed that despite repeated requests, their payments remain uncleared. These individuals, who contribute significantly to the filmmaking process, have found themselves in a financial quandary, struggling to make ends meet due to the unpaid dues.

Notable actor Rakesh Bedi, who has worked in the series, stated, “It’s been one-and-a half or two years. I have not received my payment yet. I think the problem is that they have to finish a lot of work, clear all the dues of others then only they can release the series. Even I have a few other friends in the series, who have not received their payments.”

Adding to it, celebrity fashion designer Krishna, who has styled Esha Deol, Sonnalli Seygall, Daisy Shah, and other celebs, stated, “I just through an article about Showstopper, and the director cleared the payments. I just recently met one of the stylists who was working on the same project with me. In the show, he was styling Shweta Tiwari, and I was with other celebrities. Both of us did not receive our payments. Not even 50 per cent. I just got a hairline payment of Rs 25,000 out of the committed Rs 1,25,000. Apart from that, our luggage charges have also not been paid.”

He further added, "I don't understand how the director said that almost 90 to 95 per cent of the people have been paid because I never got paid, it's been two years now. Eventually, I even got tired and stopped following up. It just feels really bad to keep on asking for my hard-earned money. I don't even have Manish's number as the line producer, Narendra Jani, responds on his behalf. I got the payment via Google Pay of Rs 25,000, when I decided that I would not come on sets unless I get paid. There is no sign of getting my money."

Screenshot of comments on Manish's Instagram post |

The series was shot in Indore, and from casting directors to junior artists, none of them have received their payments. Speaking about it, casting director Adesh Malviya stated, "I have provided many artists in Indore, and Manish did not pay me for that."

Actor Ashmit Joshi, who worked on the show, said, "I reside in Indore, I have also worked as an actor for the series Showstopper, and Manish sir ne mera payment abhi tak nahi diya."

These cast and crew members have tried reaching out to director for their money, but there has been no response. Manish has even deleted comments from his Instagram page where the junior actors asked him for their hard earned money.

Screenshot of comments on Manish's Instagram post |

The situation has raised serious concerns about the treatment and compensation of behind-the-scenes workers in Bollywood, highlighting an often overlooked aspect of the industry.

All About The Showstopper

Showstopper, shot across Bhopal, Indore and Mumbai, is based on the subject of bra fittings and how almost 80 per cent of women in the world end up wearing the wrong bra for the entire duration of their life, which leads to serious health concerns. The show also stars Zarina Wahab, Digangana Suryavanshi, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.