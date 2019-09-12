Shooting for 'Khaali Peeli' starring Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter begins

Set in Mumbai, "Khaali Peeli" is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when boy meets girl.Zafar, who directed multiple blockbusters like "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", has joined hands with Zee Studios to co-produce "Khaali Peeli".

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like "Raazi" and "Gangs of Wasseypur", will feature in the movie as a villain.

The makers have roped in Vishal-Shekhar to compose the music of the film, which will release on June 12, 2020.