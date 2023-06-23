Shoiab Ibrahim Reveals His Premature Baby Boy Is In Incubator: 'Want All Of You To Pray For Him'

Shoiab Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar | Instagram

Television actors Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim became proud parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child in the early hours of June 21. Shoaib took to his social media handle to announce the good news with their fans.

However, the actor had shared that the baby was born premature. In one of his latest interviews, Shoaib has shared his son's health update.

"You guys know that Dipika and I are blessed with a baby boy. But I won't be able to talk more than that. It's a premature baby and in incubator. So I want all of you to pray for the baby," he told ETimes.

Dipika-Shoaib welcome first child

On Wednesday, Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to share a note, announcing the arrival of their baby boy. "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning, we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers," the note read.

The new parents are yet to announce the name of their baby boy, and at present, they are flooded with congratulatory wishes from their near and dear ones.

When Dipika suffered a miscarriage

During her pregnancy, Dipika had revealed in an interview that she had conceived a child earlier too, but unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage.

She had said that it was the first time she had conceived and that her entire family, including Shoaib, were all excited and had even planned everything till the delivery.

Shoaib and Dipika are quite active on social media platforms and they keep treating their fans with their loved-up pictures and fun reels.

They tied the knot on February 22, 2018. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. They met on the sets of the popular daily show 'Sasural Simar Ka', became friends and eventually fell in love.