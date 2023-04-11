 Shocking! VIXX fame Ravi faces 2 years of imprisonment for escaping military service
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShocking! VIXX fame Ravi faces 2 years of imprisonment for escaping military service

Shocking! VIXX fame Ravi faces 2 years of imprisonment for escaping military service

It was reported that Ravi allegedly forged his medical history by falsely claiming he suffered from epilepsy to avoid military service.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
K-pop star Ravi | Photo File

K-pop sensation Ravi, known for his contribution to VIXX, has found himself in the midst of a legal scandal. Prosecutors have accused him of evading military service and have demanded a two-year sentence in prison.

The Seoul Southern District Court held trials for Ravi and rapper Nafla, who is also accused of violating the Military Service Act, and is facing a two-year and six-month sentence.

Read Also
Bhopal: Our resemblance to K-pop singers brought north-east states closer to India
article-image

Ravi's fake medical history

It was reported that Ravi allegedly forged his medical history by falsely claiming he suffered from epilepsy to avoid military service.

Nafla, on the other hand, is said to have lied about his depression to receive civil duties while in the military. Both artists have found themselves in legal trouble, and the consequences could be severe.

Read Also
K-pop star Jackson Wang chills with Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani in Mumbai
article-image

The K-pop star REVEALS the reason

Ravi finally spoke out on the matter, revealing the reason behind his actions. He explained that he was the only artist bringing in revenue for the label and that they were in danger of facing significant contract violations due to COVID-19.

While he apologized to those serving in the military and epilepsy patients and their families, the consequences of his actions may be far-reaching.

The verdict for Ravi's case is still pending, but the repercussions of the situation are already being felt. Jellyfish Entertainment has confirmed that Ravi will no longer be a part of VIXX, leaving fans heartbroken.

It remains to be seen how this situation will play out, but for now, it serves as a stark reminder that no one is above the law.

Read Also
In Pics: K-pop star Jackson Wang performs at Lollapalooza India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking! VIXX fame Ravi faces 2 years of imprisonment for escaping military service

Shocking! VIXX fame Ravi faces 2 years of imprisonment for escaping military service

Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai, Raghav Chadha promises 'jashn ka mauka' amid wedding rumours;...

Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai, Raghav Chadha promises 'jashn ka mauka' amid wedding rumours;...

Suhana Khan bags her first endorsement; to be face of international beauty brand

Suhana Khan bags her first endorsement; to be face of international beauty brand

Deepika Padukone poses for selfies with staff of a café in Bhutan; photos go viral

Deepika Padukone poses for selfies with staff of a café in Bhutan; photos go viral

BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie: Meet the K-Pop Idols who went viral for their stunning features

BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie: Meet the K-Pop Idols who went viral for their stunning features