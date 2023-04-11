Shocking! VIXX fame Ravi faces 2 years of imprisonment for escaping military service

K-pop star Ravi | Photo File

K-pop sensation Ravi, known for his contribution to VIXX, has found himself in the midst of a legal scandal. Prosecutors have accused him of evading military service and have demanded a two-year sentence in prison.

The Seoul Southern District Court held trials for Ravi and rapper Nafla, who is also accused of violating the Military Service Act, and is facing a two-year and six-month sentence.

Ravi's fake medical history

It was reported that Ravi allegedly forged his medical history by falsely claiming he suffered from epilepsy to avoid military service.

Nafla, on the other hand, is said to have lied about his depression to receive civil duties while in the military. Both artists have found themselves in legal trouble, and the consequences could be severe.

The K-pop star REVEALS the reason

Ravi finally spoke out on the matter, revealing the reason behind his actions. He explained that he was the only artist bringing in revenue for the label and that they were in danger of facing significant contract violations due to COVID-19.

While he apologized to those serving in the military and epilepsy patients and their families, the consequences of his actions may be far-reaching.

The verdict for Ravi's case is still pending, but the repercussions of the situation are already being felt. Jellyfish Entertainment has confirmed that Ravi will no longer be a part of VIXX, leaving fans heartbroken.

It remains to be seen how this situation will play out, but for now, it serves as a stark reminder that no one is above the law.