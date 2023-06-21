Shocking! Korean Singer Choi Sung-Bong Who Faked Cancer For Money, Dies By Suicide |

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, who was the first runner-up in Korea's Got Talent in 2011 died by suicide on Wednesday. He was 33. As per Seoul police, Choi was found dead at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in southern Seoul on Tuesday. Despite garnering fame at a very young age, it was his cancer hoax that led to his downfall.

Choi Sung-bong courted controversy after he raised a fundraising campaign stating that he was fighting multiple forms of cancer. He mentioned his financial woes and said that he needed money for his latest album. It was later exposed to be a hoax. Choi confessed the same and promised to return the funds he received. Choi stated, "...I am not currently suffering from cancer and I admit that I am not suffering from colon, prostate, thyroid, lungs, brain, and heart cancer.

A day before his death, he uploaded a note on YouTube implying suicide. The note read, "I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake."

Choi Sung-bong had also signed a record deal with the Korean label Bong Bong Company. He was quite famous and received praise from bigwigs such as Justin Bieber, BoA, and Jung-Hwa Um among others.