Shilpa Shetty carries a Rs 3.8 Lakh Chanel Bag for a casual family outing

A few days back, Shilpa Shetty-Kundra revealed that she will be present in a completely new manner in her upcoming film, "Nikamma", when she makes a comeback after a 13-year sabbatical. While the actress is often spotted relishing scrumptious delights, her recent outing at Bastian is making headlines for the luxury accessory she carried along.
Shilpa was clicked by the paparazzi along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. The yoga enthusiast was seen in a casual avatar, but held a pricey Chanel Bag. The Crocodile Embossed Calfskin and Gold Metal Shopping Bag costs around Rs 3.8 Lakh.
"Nikamma," a romantic comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, and directed by Sabbir Khan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)