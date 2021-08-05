'She's such a catalyst of chaos': Margot Robbie doesn't know when she will get 'sick' of playing Harley

Describing director James Gunn, Robbie said that he is clearly a "comic book fan". "So reading his script I could see that the character was in the hands of someone who respects the source material and was excited about incorporating whatever he could for the comic book fans. And his humour is incredibly weird and specific, which is perfect for Harley and all of these characters, but there's also a lot of heart; everyone gets their moment," she said.

The 31-year-old actress also tagged Gunn as a "visionary director". Robbie said: "He pulls off the bizarre in such a spectacular and cinematic way. I think there's a particular tone to a James Gunn film, which was evident in the script and it felt evident on set.

"I think people are going to freak out when they see this film because it's huge and insane and fun and funny and weird, the music's incredible and it's emotional. It's just such an experience," she added.