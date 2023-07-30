 Sherlyn Chopra Wants To Pose Naked With THIS A-Lister On A Secluded Island
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSherlyn Chopra Wants To Pose Naked With THIS A-Lister On A Secluded Island

Sherlyn Chopra Wants To Pose Naked With THIS A-Lister On A Secluded Island

Sherlyn Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series 'Paurashpur 2' by Ektaa Kapoor, and during the promotions, she made some surprising revelations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
article-image

Actress Sherlyn Chopra is known for her bold attitude and personality, be it in her films, on social media or in real life. The diva never shies away from speaking her mind, and this time too, she left everyone surprised when she went on to declare that she would pose nude with only one actor in Bollywood.

Sherlyn is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series 'Paurashpur 2' by Ektaa Kapoor, and during the promotions, she made some surprising revelations.

Read Also
Sherlyn Chopra SLAMMED For Making Men Pour Water On Her: 'Court Must Take Action'
article-image

Sherlyn on doing nude photoshoot

During an interaction with a portal, Sherlyn was asked about her daring life decisions, including the time when she went all nude for a Playboy magazine.

To that, the actress responded that she would do it again, but on one condition. Sherlyn stated that she would go nude for a photoshoot only if it is with Ranveer Singh, and that too on a secluded island.

Sherlyn went on to say that "it would be fun to do some interesting poses with him", and added how Ranveer was praised when he went nude for a magazine cover last year, but when she had done the same several years ago, she was criticised.

Read Also
Sherlyn Chopra On Her Battle With Kidney Failure: 'I Thought I Would Die, My Family Doesn't Love Me...
article-image

Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot controversy

For the unversed, Ranveer broke the internet last year when he posed naked for the cover of a renowned magazine.

Several complaints were filed against him and he was summoned by the Mumbai Police later to record his statement in the case.

He was grilled by a team of Mumbai Police for over two hours, and the actor later went on to call some of the photos morphed.

The actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.

Read Also
Sherlyn Chopra Pulls Man & Teases Him With Sensuous Moves, Netizens Accuse Her Of 'Sexual...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: 14 Popular Melodies By The Singer Worth Revisiting Time And Again

Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: 14 Popular Melodies By The Singer Worth Revisiting Time And Again

Sherlyn Chopra Wants To Pose Naked With THIS A-Lister On A Secluded Island

Sherlyn Chopra Wants To Pose Naked With THIS A-Lister On A Secluded Island

Sonu Sood's Fans Set Up Over 800 Blood Donation Camps To Celebrate His Birthday

Sonu Sood's Fans Set Up Over 800 Blood Donation Camps To Celebrate His Birthday

Kangana Ranaut Says Ranbir Kapoor 'Begged' Her To Date Him, Calls His Daughter Raha A Film Promotion...

Kangana Ranaut Says Ranbir Kapoor 'Begged' Her To Date Him, Calls His Daughter Raha A Film Promotion...

Does Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Have A Nazi Connection? Leaked Photo Sparks Debate

Does Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Have A Nazi Connection? Leaked Photo Sparks Debate