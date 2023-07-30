Sherlyn Chopra Wants To Pose Naked With THIS A-Lister On A Secluded Island

Actress Sherlyn Chopra is known for her bold attitude and personality, be it in her films, on social media or in real life. The diva never shies away from speaking her mind, and this time too, she left everyone surprised when she went on to declare that she would pose nude with only one actor in Bollywood.

Sherlyn is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series 'Paurashpur 2' by Ektaa Kapoor, and during the promotions, she made some surprising revelations.

Sherlyn on doing nude photoshoot

During an interaction with a portal, Sherlyn was asked about her daring life decisions, including the time when she went all nude for a Playboy magazine.

To that, the actress responded that she would do it again, but on one condition. Sherlyn stated that she would go nude for a photoshoot only if it is with Ranveer Singh, and that too on a secluded island.

Sherlyn went on to say that "it would be fun to do some interesting poses with him", and added how Ranveer was praised when he went nude for a magazine cover last year, but when she had done the same several years ago, she was criticised.

Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot controversy

For the unversed, Ranveer broke the internet last year when he posed naked for the cover of a renowned magazine.

Several complaints were filed against him and he was summoned by the Mumbai Police later to record his statement in the case.

He was grilled by a team of Mumbai Police for over two hours, and the actor later went on to call some of the photos morphed.

The actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.

