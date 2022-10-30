Shekhar Suman reveals, 'My status won’t allow me to enter Bigg Boss'

Shekhar Suman |

Shekhar Suman is currently seen up close and personal with the housemates of Bigg Boss 16. Big Bulletin With Shekhar Suman is a one-of-a-kind segment in the show that has been introduced for the first time. The Free Press Journal caught up with the TV superstar for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What are you going to do with the inmates?

I am not going to do anything to the inmates of Bigg Boss 16 (smiles). In fact they are doing it to each other. I am just watching them from far off and looking at them subjectively as well objectively. It’s great fun to see how they are planning, manipulating and maneuvering to be on the top of the heap.

You are known for your wit along with a punch of sarcasm. Will you make use of these qualities to allure the contestants?

I guess over the week they all get stressed out and Salman (Khan) sort of chides them and grades them also and it’s quite heavy on them. Though he does it quite right as these people tend to go astray sometimes and are extremely rude to each other. At times, they become aggressive and abusive. So towards the end of the week, they need to shed the load of that excessive emotional mental baggage. I just do the same thing that Salman does in a sort of a sarcastic and lighter way which brings about a little smile on their faces and it also tells them where they are going wrong.

Your entry in the show brings in variation. How will you keep it dramatic yet emotional?

My entry is a surprise entry. I wasn’t prepared for it. I really didn’t know how I would be an integral part of the show. It was then explained to me that there will be a show within a show keeping my personality intact.

If you are ever approached to participate in Bigg Boss would you do it?

No way! There is no question of me entering Bigg Boss. My status won’t allow me. I am far beyond all this now. Maybe when I had just entered the TV industry, I would have thought about it when I was much younger. I have reached a level where I need to be the leader. I cannot be part of the herd.

Do you agree no one can replace Salman as the host of Bigg Boss?

Salman has a very unique place. There is no such thing as hosting frankly. It’s the way you communicate and talk to your people speaking your heart and mind all out and that Salman does very well for himself and he is a man of all heart. Being his own self that puts him in a unique place, making him completely irreplaceable. People get used to a certain host, like they would love to watch Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. I don’t think anybody can replace Salman.

What are your future projects?

My future projects are many. I am doing some great web series with one of the biggest directors. I am looking forward to that. I have signed up recently. I have another project with Endemol which is based on the criminalisation of Bihar politics during 1990. AK-47 is due for release. I have a fantastic role in that one. I’ll be doing Movers and Shakers. I will also be on stage. I am doing films. I am singing and also have some projects on the production front and also planning direction.