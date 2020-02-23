Shekhar Kapur guesses how 'Mogambo' would react to the news of 'Mr. India 2' if he was alive

A day after actress Sonam Kapoor expressed her displeasure regarding her dad and the actor of Mr. India, Anil Kapoor, not being informed about filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's plans to make a Mr. India trilogy, Shekhar Kapur wonders if there can be another Mogambo. Shekhar Kapur is the director of the original and he hinted on Saturday that he may resort to taking the legal route, if he was excluded from this project.
Today he posted a still from the Amrish Puri starrer on Twitter, which read- Kya Kaha? Mr. India 2 ?? Is duniya mein koi aur Mogambo bhi hai ??
This means, Where? Mr India 2? Can there be another Mr India in this world?
All the die hard fans of Mr India and those cannot identify think of identifying with another Mogambo took to Twitter.
On Saturday, the director took to Twitter to express his discontent over the matter.
When filmmaker Kunal Kohli gave him the example of how Javed Akhtar won a hard fought battle for the rights of lyricists & writers, Shekhar replied, “Yes. It’s time to test this legally .. let’s do it.”
