Shehnaaz Gill's father receives death threat from anonymous person, 'Will kill you before Diwali'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Shehnaaz Gill's father receives death threat from anonymous person, 'Will kill you before Diwali' | File
Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh, received a death threat from an anonymous person. The man threatened to break into his house and kill him before Diwali during a phone call.

While Shehnaaz's father was travelling from Beas in Punjab to Tarantan, a call came through. After verbally abusing Singh, the young man allegedly threatened to kill him before Diwali. A police complaint has been filed in this case.

Singh has previously been the target of death threats. After he joined the BJP in 2021, two unidentified assailants attacked him on December 25. The two suspects started firing at Singh.

The attackers were from Amritsar, according to the police. Singh narrowly escaped being killed when the unidentified armed guys riding a bike approached, according to sources.

Two bike-borne people rode up to his car and fired four rounds. The assailants quickly escaped as Singh's gunmen rushed to save him.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film slated for release in December this year. She will also appear in Khna's next project, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

