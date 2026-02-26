Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Starts Crying After Meeting Her; Netizens Impressed With Ikk Kudi Actress' Gesture, 'Queen Of Hearts' - Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Cries | Instagram

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss season 13, and after that there was no looking back for her. From Hindi films to Punjabi movies, the actress started leaving a strong mark, and now, she has a huge fan following. Recently, at an award function, a fan met Shehnaaz, and after meeting her, the fan got emotional and started crying.

Shehnaaz is seen hugging the fan and trying to pacify her. The actress' gesture towards the fan is winning everyone's heart. Watch the video below...

Well, this is not the first time, when a fan got emotional after meeting Shehnaaz.

Netizens React To Shehnaaz Gill's Video

Netizens are very happy with Shehnaaz's gesture towards her emotional fan. A netizen commented, "Ye bandi humesha pyar se milti hai, baki log toh dekhte bhi nahi fans koo (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "The way she kissed her hand and wiped her tears 😢❤️ #shehnaazgill you are Love (sic)." One more netizen commented, "So sweet and precious, beautiful memorable moment ❤️🧿✨ #shehnaazgill is all love (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Shehnaaz Gill Movies

Shehnaaz was last seen in Ikk Kudi, which was released last year. The film didn't do a great business in India, but received a good response overseas, and it collected Rs. 15.06 crore gross at the worldwide box office, making the movie a success.

She currently has films like Singh vs Kaur 2 opposite Gippy Grewal, Sab First Class, and Ishqnama lined up. Ishqnama is slated to release in July this year. The first look of the film was unveiled by Shehnaaz a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the release date Singh vs Kaur 2 and Sab First Class is not yet announced. We are sure fans of the actress are super excited to watch her on the big screens.