Shehnaaz Gill flaunts baby bump in Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh' release date announcement

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh turns producer this Dusshera with the self-starring film ‘Honsla Rakh’. The film co-stars Sonam Bajwa and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ sensation Shehnaaz Gill, and is set to hit the screens on October 15.
In a special announcement for the release of his film, Diljit took to social media and shared an unseen picture featuring a pregnant Shehnaaz flaunting her baby bump.
Earlier, Diljit posted the first look of the film which showed a sketched version of him with a baby carrier and a smiling baby.
Diljit and Sonam Bajwa have been popular as a pair in the dance track titled ‘Tommy’, which featured in the 2019 hit, Shadaa.
‘Honsla Rakh’ also features Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal. Other details about the film are still under wraps.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)