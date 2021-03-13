Shehnaaz Gill flaunts baby bump in Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh' release date announcement

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh turns producer this Dusshera with the self-starring film ‘Honsla Rakh’. The film co-stars Sonam Bajwa and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ sensation Shehnaaz Gill, and is set to hit the screens on October 15.

In a special announcement for the release of his film, Diljit took to social media and shared an unseen picture featuring a pregnant Shehnaaz flaunting her baby bump.