She had me in tears: Sushmita Sen gets emotional after daughter Alisah pens an essay on adoption

Sushmita Sen, at the peak of her career decided to adopt kids, despite being unmarried. She is now a proud mother of two daughters- Renne and Alisah. Like any other doting parent, Sushmita also has her social media filled with pictures and videos of the milestones marked by her girls.

In the latest one, the Former Miss Universe gets emotional after Alisah pens down an essay on adoption. Apparently it was an assignment in school wherein she had to write on a topic that is closest to her heart.

Sharing the video Sushmita wrote, “You gave life in such a way, that you saved one” #alisahsen #10yrsold #essay #adoption She had me in tears!!! This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity & honesty...the divinity in her convictions...uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart!!! #sharing #truth #kindness #bornfromtheheart I love you guys!!! #listen #duggadugga.”