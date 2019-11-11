She had me in tears: Sushmita Sen gets emotional after daughter Alisah pens an essay on adoption

Sushmita Sen, at the peak of her career decided to adopt kids, despite being unmarried. She is now a proud mother of two daughters- Renne and Alisah. Like any other doting parent, Sushmita also has her social media filled with pictures and videos of the milestones marked by her girls.
In the latest one, the Former Miss Universe gets emotional after Alisah pens down an essay on adoption. Apparently it was an assignment in school wherein she had to write on a topic that is closest to her heart.
Sharing the video Sushmita wrote, “You gave life in such a way, that you saved one” #alisahsen #10yrsold #essay #adoption She had me in tears!!! This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity & honesty...the divinity in her convictions...uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart!!! #sharing #truth #kindness #bornfromtheheart I love you guys!!! #listen #duggadugga.”
In a recent conversation Sushmita Sen had with film critic, Rajeev Masand the actress had given Renee the opportunity to find out about her real parents, but she doesn't want to know revealed the actress.
The Main Hoon Naa star wishes for Renee to find out about her birth parents in hope that she doesn't feel rejected. Sen went on to say she has done her best to never make them feel rejected, “So no touch wood but yeah, I still have this, I don't know, I just I think, I would feel a lot happier knowing that my daughter is secure enough to want to see it, yeah she should see it right you know because there could be information in it that might help her you know for any subconscious thoughts that might have lived with her.”
