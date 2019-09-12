Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello show us how to French kiss

After sparking dating rumours with a lingering kiss on stage recently, singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took to Instagram with a graphic French kiss in full view of the whole world.

"So, we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we are kissing and how it's looking weird like we are kissing fish," is how Mendes has responded as he uploaded the Instgram video.

Cabello said: "It really hurt our feelings."

Just before kissing passionately in the Insta video, Mendes said: "We just wanna show you how we really kiss."

The clip currently has 16,34,974 views on Instagram and is liked by 12,25,463 users.

Singer Charlie Puth wrote: "Hahaha."

Singer Ryan Tedder wrote: Dude stop messing around and make her guacamole. Ur in Mexico for Gods sakes you have everything you need.

Singer Jake Miller asked them to "break the internet".A user gave a "Twillight" reference on the comment section: "This is very similar to that first kiss between Bella and Edward."