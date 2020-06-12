Shashank Khaitan warns against fake casting calls for 'Mr Lele'

Mumbai: Writer-director Shashank Khaitan has asked people to be cautious about fake casting calls for his film "Mr Lele", saying the film is not happening at present.

Khaitan used social media to warn people about the casting scam.

"Please be aware of all such people claiming to be from Dharma Productions. 'Mr Lele' is not happening right now. We are not casting for it. Please do not get scammed by such frauds. Please take care. Be safe," he wrote on Instagram.

In the note, he said: "URGENT-- I have received many messages and emails from actors that someone, going by the name Nitesh Sharma Casting, is claiming to be a casting director for Dharma Productions and the film Mr Lele. He is asking for money for auditions and other favours. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FALSEÂ. No one by this name works for Dharma. Also, we are not casting for Mr Lele, as the film is not happening at present."

Earlier this year, actor Varun Dhawan had announced that his film "Mr Lele" has indefinitely been "postponed" because of clashing dates.

The film was to mark yet another collaboration between Varun, producer Karan Johar and Khaitan after "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" (2014) and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" (2017).