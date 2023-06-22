Sharmila Tagore Calls TV Content Regressive, Says Producers REFUSE To Remove Objectionable Parts Despite Actors' Request

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was recently seen in the web series 'Gulmohar' which garnered critical acclaim from the audiences. The actress was lauded for her portrayal of a matriarch on screen and her performance was one of the talking points of the show. The show was even more special as it marked Sharmila's return to acting after 13 long years.

The veteran actress was recently spotted attending an event during which she spoke about the content being made today and the kind of stories that are shown on Indian television.

Sharmila was seen calling the television industry regressive and she also stated how producers often keep money over simple logic.

'Commerce often overrides logic': Sharmila

During the interaction, Sharmila stated that content that is being offered on television today is regressive.

She went on to say that most TV serials show women as women's worst enemies and that it is a very unfortunate narrative. "The government does keep a tab on this, and then it finally comes to us."

Sharmila went on to say that there are times when actors ask makers to tweak or remove certain objectionable scenes and segments from a show, but the producers straightaway refuse to comply.

"Producers mostly refuse to budge as commerce often overrides logic," she stated.

Sharmila Tagore's return to showbiz

Sharmila returned to acting and also marked her debut on the web with her series, 'Gulmohar'. The show also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Talat Aziz, and others.

The veteran actress shared that despite being away from acting, she was never away from cinema. "I may not have been acting, but I was speaking about cinema on different forums. You don’t have to be at the pinnacle of your career – but at every stage, if you can speak up and make your presence felt, that’s what makes the difference," she said.