Sharmila Tagore Calls Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Misogynist: 'But Women Want Someone To Love Them Like That'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recently opened up on the success of films like Animal and Laapataa Ladies, and while at it, she noted that the former was misogynist. But along with that, she also added that there are certain women who want to be loved in the way it was shown in the film.

Sharmila also mentioned that despite the debate and controversy surrounding the film, one cannot ignore its box office success. "There was a film called Animal. Beyond violence, there was misogyny. But there were a lot of women in the audience who said I want somebody to love me like that," she stated.

She added, "Any film that runs a lot, you cannot rubbish it. You have to engage with it, try and understand it that what exactly is happening here."

Sharmila also opined that the difference in the budget on which films are made will always determine whether a film is declared as a hit or not. Comparing Animal's success with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, she said that though the latter did not earn hundreds of crores at the box office, it was a hit in its own capacity as it was made on a small budget.

"There is that stark difference in budgets and it will continue. I don’t see it in the near future that it is going to change... The smaller films will also get their money back but not in the quantity that say a Ranbir Kapoor or a Ranveer Singh will bring," she explained.

Animal released in December 2023 and while it was one of the highest grossing films of the year, it was slammed by people for its portrayal of women.

On the other hand, Laapataa Ladies received widespread appreciation for its story and the way the two women were portrayed in the film.